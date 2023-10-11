Navratri IRCTC Tour Package: Visit Vaishno Devi temple in Vande Bharat

Navratri season is on, and people want to visit Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji, which is the host of the holiest pilgrimages of our times. The holy journey of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji through IRCTC strives to make your journey comfortable with specifically designed Rail Tour Packages to Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine.

IRCTC launched a rail tour package of Mata Vaishno Devi by Vande Bharat, which is specially designed for pilgrims through comfortable rain trips in Vande Bharat Express. The tour begins from the New Delhi Railway Station offering a confirmed train reservation in CC and then staying at Katra.

The Vande Bharat train departs from New Delhi Railway Station to Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, and the train frequency is Wednesday to Saturday.

What is the tour itinerary of Mata Vaishno Devi by Vande Bharat journey? The two-day trip will start from the departure of the train on day one from New Delhi railway station. The train will leave the station at 0600 hrs by train number 22439 (SVDK Vande Bharat Express).

The train will arrive at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (SVDK) Railway Station at around 1400 hrs. Thereafter, all the passengers will travel to the hotel from the railway station and then check-in at the hotel. Thereafter, according to the guest requirement guests will be dropped at Banganga.

All the guests are free to visit Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine and pick them up from Banganga to drop them at the hotel. Dinner at the hotel is either packed or on the requirement of the passengers.

On Day 2, there is breakfast at the hotel and you can also either relax at the hotel or explore the town on your own. Guests can then have lunch at the hotel and check out around 1400 hrs. The SVDK Vande Bharat Express (train no. 22440) will depart around 15:00 hrs.

What are the things that this package doesn't include? Here are the things that the package doesn't include:

Any portage at hotels or railway stations or any kind of tips, insurance, mineral water, telephone charges, laundry and all items of a personal nature.

It doesn't include Still/ Video Camera fees and entrance fees for any monuments.

There wouldn't be any line Darshan passes.

Any extra means or en-route meals, sightseeing and those mentioned in the itinerary.

Any other service not mentioned in inclusions.

What is the price of the Mata Vaishnodevi tour by Vande Bharat? Here's the price of the Mata Vaishnoa Devi tour: Single Occupancy: Rs. 9145 Double Occupancy: Rs. 7660 Triple Occupancy: Rs. 7290 Child(05-11 years) with bed: Rs. 6055

Child (05-11 years) without bed: Rs. 5560