Naxalite killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

A Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Tuesday, a police official said.

The exchange of fire broke out in the morning on a forested hill under Errabor police station limits when a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation based on inputs about the presence of Maoist cadres in the area, he said.

So far, the body of one Naxalite has been recovered from the spot, he said.

An intermittent gunfight was underway, and further details were awaited, he added.

On Sunday, three Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in the forested hills of Bhejji and Chintagufa police station areas of Sukma.