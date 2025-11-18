Home / India News / Naxalite killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Naxalite killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

On Sunday, three Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in the forested hills of Bhejji and Chintagufa police station areas of Sukma

An intermittent gunfight was underway, and further details were awaited | Representative Image: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India Sukma (Chhattisgarh)
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 12:06 PM IST
A Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Tuesday, a police official said.

The exchange of fire broke out in the morning on a forested hill under Errabor police station limits when a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation based on inputs about the presence of Maoist cadres in the area, he said.

So far, the body of one Naxalite has been recovered from the spot, he said.

An intermittent gunfight was underway, and further details were awaited, he added.

On Sunday, three Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in the forested hills of Bhejji and Chintagufa police station areas of Sukma.

With the latest action, 263 Naxalites have been killed in encounters in Chhattisgarh so far this year.

Of them, 234 were eliminated in the Bastar division, comprising seven districts, including Sukma, while 27 others were gunned down in Gariaband district, which falls in the Raipur division. Two Naxalites were killed in Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district in Durg division.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :sukmaSukma encounterChhattisgarh

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

