Home / India News / Heavy rain in Kerala, TN, coastal Andhra; Schools to shut in many regions

Heavy rain in Kerala, TN, coastal Andhra; Schools to shut in many regions

IMD Alert: Northern India will be under a severe cold wave with fog in few areas and temperatures dropping sharply. Apart from this, IMD has also warned of rainfall across the Southern parts of India

IMD weather forecast 2025
IMD weather forecast Today. (Photo: PTI)
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
IMD Rain Alert: India is in the grip of two contrasting weather extremes, with the South bracing for an extended spell of rain and thunderstorms, even as temperatures dip sharply across the North. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed multiple Southern districts on alert, warning that the wet spell will intensify through the week. 
 
Tamil Nadu, which has already been battered by relentless rainfall, is expected to see heavy to very heavy showers, while neighbouring Kerala and coastal Andhra Pradesh will also witness persistent rain, lightning and thunderstorms. Meanwhile, North India continues to slide deeper into winter, with several states reporting early fog and a rapid fall in minimum temperatures.

South rains: Schools to be shut in many districts

Widespread rainfall drenched several parts of Tamil Nadu on Monday, with the southern belt seeing the heaviest spells. As the IMD extends its heavy rain warning, district administrations are now assessing whether schools and colleges need to be shut.
 
District Collectors will decide closures based on local conditions and rain severity. The Union Territory of Puducherry acted early, declaring a holiday for all government, government-aided and private schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal for November 18, a decision announced late Monday by Education Minister A. Namassivayam.
 
In Tamil Nadu, Cuddalore district has already declared a holiday for schools due to continuous rainfall, District Collector C.P. Aditya Senthilkumar confirmed. More districts are expected to issue similar advisories as weather conditions intensify. 

IMD weather forecast in Northern India

Most of Uttar Pradesh's districts have seen an increase in frigid temperatures, and on Monday, November 17, Prayagraj saw the first fog of the season. Similar cold wave conditions are anticipated to continue throughout the state, according to the MeT department, in the upcoming days. But during the day, the sky will stay clear. 
 
On November 18, Bihar is also anticipated to have a notable drop in temperature. According to the weather office, several towns could see cold waves in the morning, and the cold spell is predicted to last for a few days.
 
Snowfall is expected to continue over the Himalayan area, including Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, according to the IMD. On November 18, temperatures in these areas are predicted to drop by 4–5 degrees Celsius. 

IMD weather in Southern India 

The weather agency on X mentioned, “IMD Weather Alert! Light to moderate rain/thundershowers expected across many areas with isolated heavy rainfall in: Tamil Nadu (Nov 18–23, very heavy on Nov 17) Kerala & Mahe (Nov 17–20, 22–23) Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema (Nov 17–18) Andaman & Nicobar Islands (Nov 19–22, very heavy Nov 20–22)”.
 
A total of 12 districts are on yellow alert today, including Chennai, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ķanniyakumari, Karu Ranipet, Thanjavur, Thiruvallur, Thirunelveli, Tiruvannamalai and Viluppuram. IMD in its latest press release mentioned, “Light to moderate rainfall/thunderstorms at most/many places with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu during 18th -23rd.” Also, Tamil Nadu is set to see thunderstorms and lightning until November 21, 2025.
 
Additionally, Kerala is expected to see isolated severe rainfall through November 20 and on November 22 and 23; coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema on November 18; and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on November 19. On Tuesday, November 18, hazy and partly overcast skies are predicted for Hyderabad. It is anticipated that the city would experience temperatures ranging from 14°C at low to 29°C at high.

IMD weather conditions in Delhi-NCR 

According to the weather office, cold wave is expected to affect most of the nation's capital on Tuesday, November 18. With a high of approximately 26 degrees Celsius and a low of around 10 degrees, residents can expect a significant drop in temperature.
 
Delhi will experience a cold wave, according to the Meteorological Department, with the conditions expected to last for the foreseeable future as December approaches. Earlier this year, the weather experts had predicted severely cold temperatures across the North this winter.

IMD weather update in Northwest India

The weather office has forecast cold wave to severe cold wave conditions for November 18–21 over East Rajasthan and East Madhya Pradesh, and for November 18–21 over some areas of West Madhya Pradesh. Over the next 2 days, cold wave conditions are predicted for Telangana, Madhya Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Marathawada.
 
As Pune prepares for a harsher winter over the next 48 hours, the IMD has issued a cold wave warning for the city. The season's first cold spell began on Sunday when the city's lowest recorded temperature was 10.6°C. According to the weather forecast, cold evenings are expected in a number of Maharashtra districts.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mumbai faces long CNG queues for second day after major pipeline damage

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah meets PM, insists on sugarcane price, AIIMS

Land swap with Nepal consulate clears hurdle for Kolkata Metro Purple Line

LIVE news: Land swap with Nepal consulate clears hurdle for Kolkata Metro's Purple Line work

Protecting big cats ensures human future, says Bhupender Yadav at COP30

Topics :IMD on rainsIMD weather forecastIMD

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story