Heavy rain in Kerala, TN, coastal Andhra; Schools to shut in many regions

IMD Rain Alert: India is in the grip of two contrasting weather extremes, with the South bracing for an extended spell of rain and thunderstorms, even as temperatures dip sharply across the North. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed multiple Southern districts on alert, warning that the wet spell will intensify through the week.

Tamil Nadu, which has already been battered by relentless rainfall, is expected to see heavy to very heavy showers, while neighbouring Kerala and coastal Andhra Pradesh will also witness persistent rain, lightning and thunderstorms. Meanwhile, North India continues to slide deeper into winter, with several states reporting early fog and a rapid fall in minimum temperatures.

South rains: Schools to be shut in many districts Widespread rainfall drenched several parts of Tamil Nadu on Monday, with the southern belt seeing the heaviest spells. As the IMD extends its heavy rain warning, district administrations are now assessing whether schools and colleges need to be shut. District Collectors will decide closures based on local conditions and rain severity. The Union Territory of Puducherry acted early, declaring a holiday for all government, government-aided and private schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal for November 18, a decision announced late Monday by Education Minister A. Namassivayam. ALSO READ: Delhi pollution: SC seeks response on efficiency of AQI monitoring stations In Tamil Nadu, Cuddalore district has already declared a holiday for schools due to continuous rainfall, District Collector C.P. Aditya Senthilkumar confirmed. More districts are expected to issue similar advisories as weather conditions intensify.

IMD weather forecast in Northern India Most of Uttar Pradesh's districts have seen an increase in frigid temperatures, and on Monday, November 17, Prayagraj saw the first fog of the season. Similar cold wave conditions are anticipated to continue throughout the state, according to the MeT department, in the upcoming days. But during the day, the sky will stay clear. On November 18, Bihar is also anticipated to have a notable drop in temperature. According to the weather office, several towns could see cold waves in the morning, and the cold spell is predicted to last for a few days.

ALSO READ: PM Kisan 21st instalment date out: How farmers can do eKYC to get Rs 2000 Snowfall is expected to continue over the Himalayan area, including Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, according to the IMD. On November 18, temperatures in these areas are predicted to drop by 4–5 degrees Celsius. IMD weather in Southern India The weather agency on X mentioned, “IMD Weather Alert! Light to moderate rain/thundershowers expected across many areas with isolated heavy rainfall in: Tamil Nadu (Nov 18–23, very heavy on Nov 17) Kerala & Mahe (Nov 17–20, 22–23) Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema (Nov 17–18) Andaman & Nicobar Islands (Nov 19–22, very heavy Nov 20–22)”.

A total of 12 districts are on yellow alert today, including Chennai, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ķanniyakumari, Karu Ranipet, Thanjavur, Thiruvallur, Thirunelveli, Tiruvannamalai and Viluppuram. IMD in its latest press release mentioned, “Light to moderate rainfall/thunderstorms at most/many places with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu during 18th -23rd.” Also, Tamil Nadu is set to see thunderstorms and lightning until November 21, 2025. Additionally, Kerala is expected to see isolated severe rainfall through November 20 and on November 22 and 23; coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema on November 18; and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on November 19. On Tuesday, November 18, hazy and partly overcast skies are predicted for Hyderabad. It is anticipated that the city would experience temperatures ranging from 14°C at low to 29°C at high.

IMD weather conditions in Delhi-NCR According to the weather office, cold wave is expected to affect most of the nation's capital on Tuesday, November 18. With a high of approximately 26 degrees Celsius and a low of around 10 degrees, residents can expect a significant drop in temperature. Delhi will experience a cold wave, according to the Meteorological Department, with the conditions expected to last for the foreseeable future as December approaches. Earlier this year, the weather experts had predicted severely cold temperatures across the North this winter. IMD weather update in Northwest India The weather office has forecast cold wave to severe cold wave conditions for November 18–21 over East Rajasthan and East Madhya Pradesh, and for November 18–21 over some areas of West Madhya Pradesh. Over the next 2 days, cold wave conditions are predicted for Telangana, Madhya Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Marathawada.