NCB-Mumbai busts international pharma-drugs trafficking syndicate; 3 held

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai successfully busted an international network involved in the illicit trafficking of pharma drugs from India to Australia and apprehended three individuals in connection to the matter, said a press release.

A total of 9800 Zolpidem Tartrate tablets and 18700 Tramadol tablets were seized by NCB-Mumbai, said the official statement.

The apprehended accused have been identified as V Singh, G Mishra, and P Sharma, added the official statement.

Initially, intelligence was gathered wherein an international drug network was involved in the illicit diversion of pharmaceutical drugs from India to foreign destinations, primarily to Australia.

Accordingly, further intelligence was garnered after which information was received that a consignment was being sent to Australia through international courier. Upon extensive data analysis, a parcel was identified, and the parcel was intercepted at DHL courier, Mumbai.

Unsuspecting steel table furniture was found when the parcel was opened and after further close examination, multiple packets were found concealed inside the cavities specially designed in the table, said the press release.

All the packets, upon being retrieved, were found to contain a white powdery substance which when tested indicated to be Amphetamine, added the press release.

According to the press note the white powdery substance weighed 9.8 kg.

The press release stated that a detailed investigation was initiated with immediate effect which revealed the involvement of V Singh, who was consequently intercepted on December 19, 2023, from Mumbai. Upon being questioned, he confessed to his involvement and made revelations with specific details.

Two of his associates, G Mishra and P Sharma, were intercepted in Mumbai on the basis of the revelations made by V Singh, said the official statement.

When further enquired, a huge consignment of illicitly diverted pharmaceutical drugs was found from their premises which was ready to be despatched to foreign destination.

It was also noted during the investigation that the persons are well acquainted with the functioning of the international parcel mechanism and have been involved in the trafficking of drugs previously as well.

According to the press release, the syndicate was in this business for the past 2-3 years and was misusing documents for sending such drug consignments.

Further in-depth investigation into the matter is still underway, said the official release.