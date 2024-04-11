Home / India News / NCDRC to hear consumer cases on hybrid mode from Apr 15 on pilot basis

NCDRC to hear consumer cases on hybrid mode from Apr 15 on pilot basis

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2024 | 7:28 PM IST
The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has decided to hear the consumer dispute cases on a hybrid mode on a pilot basis from April 15 onwards.

In its latest practice direction issued on April 10, the NCDRC said that the national commission will conduct the hybrid mode hearings (physical/video conferencing) of the cases from its premise.

The consumer affairs ministry in a post on X said that it is a significant step towards easing consumers' experience in seeking resolution of their consumer cases.

The VC/hybrid hearing links for all the benches will be provided on NCDRC cause list for the convenience of the counsel and parties.

"Hence, there is no need to send a VC link to the counsel/parties by the national commission," the commission said.

It added that the counsel and parties should have a minimum internet connection of 2 Mbps.

The counsel representing the case and parties appearing in person can join the VC/hybrid hearing of the concerned bench at the item number of their case by seeing the online display board.

In hybrid mode of hearing, the commission said the counsel/parties are required to maintain all courtesies and protocols applicable to a physical court while appearing through VC before the national commission.

"If any interruptions or security concerns arise, the VC hearing facility will be reviewed and appropriate measures will be taken accordingly," the NCDRC said.

First Published: Apr 11 2024 | 7:27 PM IST

