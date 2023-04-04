Home / India News / NCERT's scrapping of chapter on Mughals, attempt to change history: Cong

NCERT's scrapping of chapter on Mughals, attempt to change history: Cong

Uttar Pradesh has announced that government schools will adopt the NCERT's new class 12 history textbooks in which portions about Mughal courts have been removed from this academic session

Ranchi
NCERT's scrapping of chapter on Mughals, attempt to change history: Cong

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 11:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The decision to drop lessons on Mughal courts from the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) books is an attempt to change the nation's history, alleged Avinash Pandey, Congress's general secretary in-charge for Jharkhand on Monday.

Boards which use NCERT textbooks which include CBSE are expected to be impacted by the decision.

Uttar Pradesh has announced that government schools will adopt the NCERT's new class 12 history textbooks in which portions about Mughal courts have been removed from this academic session.

As part of its "syllabus rationalisation" exercise last year, the NCERT, citing "overlapping" and "irrelevant" as reasons, dropped certain portions from the syllabus including lessons on Mughal courts from its class 12 textbooks.

Pandey told mediapersons that party senior leader Rahul Gandhi has taken this issue seriously and Congress will oppose the move.

Hitting out at Centre, Pandey said democracy is under threat in the country.

He said the party will launch its Jai Bharat Satyagraha Yatra from Lohardaga tomorrow and will create awareness among masses as to how opposition voices were being shut on raising issues in Parliament.

The Satyagraha Yatra will conclude on April 16, he said.

Topics :NCERTMughalsJharkhand

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 10:18 PM IST

Also Read

NCERT stalls National Talent Search Examination scheme till further order

NCERT to bring balanced perspective of all genders in new curriculum: Panel

Odisha Cabinet approves old vehicle scrapping policy to reduce pollution

UP Cabinet approves old vehicle scrapping policy; govt to provide rebate

NCERT removes chapters on 'Mughal Empire' from Class 12 History book

India, Bhutan closely coordinate on shared security interests: Kwatra

DMRC writes to Centre on Reliance arbitral award high court order: Sources

6G, the next big mobile technology: What is the internet of the senses?

Govt nods forming task forces to identify aspects of green steel production

Social welfare state being created in India with schemes: Jaishankar

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story