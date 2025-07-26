NCERT to create school module on Operation Sindoor for classes 3-12: Report

The NCERT is developing a special classroom module on Operation Sindoor to help students learn about India's defence strategy and diplomatic response, according to sources.

The module will have two partsfirst for students from class 3 to 8 and another one for students from class 9 to 12.

A source said that the special module prepared by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will have 8 to 10 pages focussing on India's strategic military response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The aim is to make students understand how nations respond to terror threats and how defence, diplomacy, and coordination between ministries play a role in national security, the source said.