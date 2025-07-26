Home / India News / NCERT to create school module on Operation Sindoor for classes 3-12: Report

NCERT to create school module on Operation Sindoor for classes 3-12: Report

The NCERT is developing a special classroom module on Operation Sindoor to help students learn about India's defence strategy and diplomatic response, according to sources.

NCERT
The aim is to make students understand how nations respond to terror threats and how defence, diplomacy, and coordination between ministries play a role in national security, the source said.(Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 10:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The NCERT is developing a special classroom module on Operation Sindoor to help students learn about India's defence strategy and diplomatic response, according to sources.

The module will have two partsfirst for students from class 3 to 8 and another one for students from class 9 to 12.

A source said that the special module prepared by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will have 8 to 10 pages focussing on India's strategic military response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The aim is to make students understand how nations respond to terror threats and how defence, diplomacy, and coordination between ministries play a role in national security, the source said.

Twenty-six men were gunned down in front of their family members in a deadly terror attack in in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

India retaliated by targeting terror sites in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan under Operation Sindoor, leading to a four-day conflict between the two countries.

A special discussion on Operation Sindoor would also be taken up in the Lok Sabha from Monday after a weeklong virtual washout of Parliament proceedings.

The opposition made a strong demand for a discussion on Operation Sindoor on the first day of the Monsoon session.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs S Jaishankar are likely to participate in the 16-hour debate that is expected to stretch over three days.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tej Pratap Yadav to contest Bihar polls as Independent from Mahua

India reserves right to retaliate if carbon tax hurts our exports: Goyal

Uttarakhand to give 10% horizontal reservation to Agniveers in govt jobs

FTA with UK 'gold standard' for balanced agreements: Piyush Goyal

Mandatory to conduct audit of safety in schools: Govt tells states, UTs

Topics :NCERTOperation SindoorIndian studentsSchools

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 10:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story