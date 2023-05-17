Home / India News / NCPCR member lauds HP govt's Sukhashraya scheme protecting orphan's rights

NCPCR member lauds HP govt's Sukhashraya scheme protecting orphan's rights

NCPCR member lauded a Himachal Pradesh government scheme protecting the rights of orphans and destitute children, saying it can be become a "role model" for other states

Press Trust of India Shimla
NCPCR member lauds HP govt's Sukhashraya scheme protecting orphan's rights

1 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 9:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

NCPCR member Preeti Bharadwaj on Wednesday lauded a Himachal Pradesh government scheme protecting the rights of orphans and destitute children, saying it can be become a "role model" for other states.

Under the state government's 'Sukhashraya' scheme, orphans and destitute children are declared as "Children of the State". Besides providing shelter and care, the scheme also secures their education and provides skill training.

"This scheme is a good initiative for protecting rights of orphans and destitute children and can become a role model for other states also if implemented earnestly," the member of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) said at a meeting here on Wednesday.

She discussed matters related to improvement of Bal Sudhar Grahs, Balika Ashrams and Child Care Centres with officials of the women and child development, labour and employment, education and health departments, State Commission Protection of Child Rights, Juvenile Justice Board and police.

The NCPCR member also inspected shelter homes for destitute children and women and asked officials to remove shortcomings and strictly implement the laws pertaining to the rights of children.

Also Read

Himachal polls: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am; BJP eyes new record

BJP appoints MLA Rajeev Bindal as party chief in Himachal Pradesh

New members of Himachal Pradesh cabinet led by Sukhu to swear in today

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu next Himachal CM, Agnihotri his deputy: Congress

Cong surge in Himachal trends: Ahead on 37 seats; BJP wins 1, leads on 27

Health Ministry to put 75 mn with hypertension on standard care by 2025

FAME-II subsidy on EVs cut to Rs 10,000/KWh, max 15% of ex-factory price

RAPIDX trains to have dedicated women's coach to ensure comfortable travel

Peak power demand hits historic high of 220 Gw, may cross that level soon

Himachal Pradesh eyeing to earn Rs 1,000 crore annually from timber

Topics :Himachal PradeshHimachal pradesh government

First Published: May 17 2023 | 9:50 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story