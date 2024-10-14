Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / NCPCR seeks mandate on OTT disclaimers to shield minors from adult content

NCPCR seeks mandate on OTT disclaimers to shield minors from adult content

The NCPCR emphasised that warnings should inform subscribers that they could be held accountable under these provisions if their child is exposed to adult content

OTT
OTT(Photo: Shutterstock)
Abhijeet Kumar Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 6:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has requested the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to mandate over-the-top (OTT) platforms to display disclaimers in English, Hindi, and regional languages before any adult content is shown, according to a report by The Indian Express. 

In its letter, the NCPCR indicated that these disclaimers should reference Section 11 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. The warnings should inform subscribers that they could be held accountable under these provisions if their child is exposed to adult content.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Section 11 of the POCSO Act defines actions considered as sexual harassment of a child, such as presenting any object in media or other forms for pornographic purposes, with offenders facing up to three years in prison and a fine. Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act addresses cruelty towards children, outlining penalties for neglect, abuse, or exposure to harmful situations, which can result in up to three years of imprisonment, a Rs 1 lakh fine, or both.


Addressing the influence of adult content on minors
 

The NCPCR’s communication, dated September 19, followed an August meeting involving representatives from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) and various ministries. The meeting discussed the increasing trend of minors engaging in criminal activities after viewing pornographic content. The letter was also forwarded to the Ministries of Electronics and Information Technology and Telecommunications, recommending further action.

The report cited an NCPCR official as saying that the concern arose from the fact that while OTT platforms offer the option to create multiple viewing profiles, these profiles often lack password protection, leaving children vulnerable to adult content.

More From This Section

Salman Khan told to avoid visitors after murder of friend Baba Siddique

2 IndiGo flights delayed, 1 Air India flight diverted due to bomb hoaxes

LIVE: HCLTech Q2FY25 net profit rises 10.5% to Rs 4,235 cr, revenue up 8.2%

Raj plugs into future, set to install smart electricity metres in all homes

SC notice to Centre on plea against unauthorised constructions on riverbeds


In addition to addressing OTT platforms, the NCPCR urged the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to ensure social media platforms acquire verifiable parental consent before processing children’s personal data, as required by the Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2023. This act mandates that platforms secure consent from a parent or guardian before collecting or handling a child’s data.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

OTT releases this week: Stree 2, Khel Khel Mein, Vaazhai, and more

Tata Play expands OTT reach to Philippines through tie-up with Cignal TV

Ultra Media announces Rs 500 cr investment, launches 2 OTT platforms

Premium

Anatomy of Reliance-Disney merger: What are the strategies and challenges?

Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD out on OTT platforms; Check when, where to watch

Topics :OTT platforms

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 6:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story