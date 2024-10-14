Salman Khan told to avoid visitors after murder of friend Baba Siddique

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been advised to refrain from receiving visitors at his home following the murder of his friend and veteran politician Baba Siddique. The incident, which took place on October 12, is believed to have been carried out by members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The police are actively investigating the case, with early reports suggesting that Siddique’s connections to Bollywood personalities, particularly Salman Khan, may have played a role in the crime.

Salman Khan’s security beefed up

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In response to the threat from the Bishnoi gang, security around Salman Khan’s residence in Bandra in Mumbai has been strengthened. The actor, who has long been under threat from the gang, was advised to avoid hosting visitors over the coming days as a precautionary measure. While Salman Khan has not formally restricted people from visiting him, family sources have revealed that the actor’s household is exercising heightened caution due to the gravity of the threats.

The Bishnoi gang’s hostility toward Salman Khan traces back to the actor’s involvement in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. The blackbuck is a sacred animal for the Bishnoi community, and the gang’s leader, Lawrence Bishnoi, has reportedly vowed revenge on the actor for the incident. The threats to Khan resurfaced earlier this year when gunfire was reported outside his home, leading authorities to further intensify security around him.

The murder of Siddique, a three-time MLA and former Maharashtra minister, has only compounded the risks for Khan. Siddique had been a close associate of Khan for over two decades, and their friendship was well-known in both political and Bollywood circles. Khan had regularly attended Siddique’s annual Iftar parties, and their bond extended beyond professional associations.

Standing by Siddique’s family amid threats

More From This Section

Despite the danger, Salman Khan has continued to stand by Baba Siddique’s grieving family. He visited the family’s home following the incident, arriving under tight security. Reports indicate that the actor has been in constant communication with Zeeshan Siddique, Baba Siddique’s son, offering support and helping with funeral arrangements.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which claimed responsibility for the murder in a social media post, has also issued fresh warnings, threatening to target anyone who helps Khan. The gang’s claim that Siddique was killed due to his connections with Khan and the late Anuj Thapan — an associate of the gang who died while in police custody — has raised further concerns for Khan’s safety. The gang has been known to target individuals they believe are linked to Khan or involved in past incidents against them.

Ongoing investigation into Siddique’s death



State authorities have made several arrests in connection with the murder of Baba Siddique, including one of the assassins Pravin Lonkar, the brother of Shubham Rameshwar Lonkar, a Bishnoi gang associate. “We do not have any enmity with anyone but whoever helps Salman Khan and the Dawood gang, keep your accounts in order (‘hisab-kitaab kar lena’),” Lonkar wrote in Hindi in the Facebook post.

The police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of Siddique’s murder and security for Salman Khan remains a top priority for law enforcement officials.

Salman Khan’s family, particularly his father Salim Khan who takes a stroll in Bandra every morning, has been advised to take extra precautions. Although the actor spends more time in Mumbai than at his Panvel farmhouse, both locations have seen a significant increase in security personnel following this tragic event.