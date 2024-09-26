Tata Play expands OTT reach to Philippines through tie-up with Cignal TV

Digital content distributor Tata Play on Thursday said that it has expanded its OTT platform Binge to Philippines by providing its Platform as a Service (PaaS) to Cignal TV’s OTT aggregation platform, Cignal Super.

Cignal TV, a leading media and telecommunications firm in the Philippines, is set to utilise Tata Play's cloud technology for an upcoming project currently in pilot testing. The commercial launch is anticipated in the coming months. Tata Play, formerly known as Tata Sky, recently partnered with Bangladesh's Akash Digital TV. The Tata Play Binge PaaS platform allows OTT aggregators globally to concentrate on content creation, partnership development, and subscriber acquisition without the challenges of managing the underlying technology for service aggregation.

The move is aimed at boosting Tata Play’s international presence by simplifying operations for partners.

Incorporated in 2001, Tata Play has been providing its services in India since 2006. Tata Play entered the OTT market with Tata Play Binge, a platform that acts like a one-stop shop for multiple streaming services like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, among others.

Part of the Tata Group, the company, in July, reported a consolidated loss of Rs 353.9 crore, with revenue from operations declining 4.32 per cent to Rs 4,304.62 crore for the financial year ending March 31, according to data from Tofler.

In the financial year 2022-23 (FY23), the company reported a net loss of Rs 105.25 crore. In August, Bloomberg reported that Tata had decided to pause its plans for a public offering of Tata Play after acquiring minority investors.

[With inputs from PTI]