NCRTC to build dedicated pedestrian bridge at Anand Vihar RAPIDX Station

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) will build a dedicated pedestrian bridge at Anand Vihar RAPIDX Station of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, officials said on Thursday.

Two separate bridges are also being constructed for segregated entry and exit of vehicles, they said.

The bridges are being constructed by the NCRTC over the Ghazipur drain passing between Anand Vihar RAPIDX station and Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg.

Among the three bridges, the bridge on the right will be used for vehicular entry to the Anand Vihar RAPIDX station, while the bridge on the left will be used as the vehicular exit. The one on the middle will be used only by pedestrians for movement inside the station premises.

The bridge being constructed for the entry of vehicles into the Anand Vihar RAPIDX station is about 10 metres wide, NCRTC officials said.

"Taxis and private vehicles will be able to enter the premises from this entrance bridge and drop passengers at the station gate," they said.

While the exit bridge will be 13 metres wide, the pedestrian bridge will be about 5 metres wide, they added.

The station is being integrated with six modes of public transport, which include Swami Vivekananda (Anand Vihar) inter-state bus stand, city bus stand, Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation's bus stand at Kaushambi, two metro lines (Pink and Blue Line) and Anand Vihar Railway Station.

A bus stop is also proposed to be built on the main road along the bridge routes. Stairs, lifts and escalators will also be provided, officials said.

NCRTC officials also said that they aim to make the entire 82-km-long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor operational by 2025. Before that, NCRTC will commission the 17-km-long priority section of the corridor in 2023.