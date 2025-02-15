NDA committed to empower Bodo community, fulfil their aspirations: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reaffirmed the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government's commitment to empowering the Bodo community and fulfilling their aspirations. He stated that efforts by the Centre and the Assam government would continue with "greater vigour."

"The NDA Governments, both in the Centre and Assam, have been working tirelessly to empower the Bodo community and fulfil Bodo aspirations. These works will continue with even greater vigour. I fondly recall my own visit to Kokrajhar, where I witnessed the vibrant Bodo culture," PM Modi posted on X.

ALSO READ: Travel advisory against Assam by foreign govts a hurdle to investment: CM

His remarks came after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a historic one-day assembly session in Kokrajhar, the heart of the Bodoland agitation, on February 17.

"On February 17, Assam will achieve a historic milestone as Kokrajhar, once a hub of Bodoland agitation, hosts a special one-day Assembly session. A key agenda will be strengthening the administration of 6th Schedule areas, with the Governor's Address as a major highlight," Sarma posted on X.

Crediting PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for this initiative, Sarma called it the most important moment of his tenure as Chief Minister.

"This moment is a high point of my tenure as Chief Minister. It has been made possible by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unwavering love for Assam and the guidance of Home Minister Amit Shah. Their leadership continues to drive our journey toward peace, stability, and progress," Sarma said.

Sarma announced on Tuesday that the state legislative assembly session would be held in Bodoland on February 17. He was attending a public meeting held today at the Green Field in Kokrajhar on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the historic Bodo Peace Accord.

Also Read

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam extended a warm welcome to PM Modi. In a statement issued today, BJP Assam Pradesh Spokesperson Subhash Dutta said that on February 24, a grand cultural event titled "Jhumuir Binondini" will be organised at Sarusajai Stadium in the presence of PM Modi.

Over a month ago, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya issued an order summoning the Budget Session of the Assam legislative assembly to commence on February 17, 2025. The first day of the session will be held at the BTC Legislative Assembly Chamber in Kokrajhar, starting at noon.

The remaining days of the session will be held in the assembly chamber at Dispur.