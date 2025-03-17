NDMA to roll out 300 heat action plans as India braces for heatwaves

As the country gears up for yet another scorching summer, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is planning to introduce 300 additional Heat Action Plans (HAPs) at the city level, a senior official said on Monday.

Heatwaves began by February-end, sooner than expected this year, with temperatures soaring above 40°C in states like Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, West Bengal, and Odisha. Heatwaves are anticipated to continue in these regions till Tuesday. In the next four to five days, northwest India is also likely to see a gradual rise of about 3-5°C in maximum temperatures, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

“NDMA and the Ministry of Home Affairs have been pushing for the creation of HAPs. Nearly 200 such plans have been finalised at the city level in India. We are now trying to scale this up to another 300,” said Safi Ahsan Rizvi, advisor at NDMA, at the Global Heat and Cooling Forum conference.

HAPs are standard operating procedures (SOPs) that states, cities, and municipal bodies need to tackle heat-related impacts. A HAP is a framework developed by governments to prepare for, respond to, and recover from extreme heat events, aiming to reduce effects on public health and infrastructure. These plans may include both emergency response activities and long-term heat preparedness and cooling interventions across sectors.

States are mandated to develop and implement heat HAPs for awareness and prevention of heat-induced diseases. However, most do not go beyond issuing standard advisories on heat prevention.

“Once these HAPs are in place, the big job for all of us starts—how to push them through. Getting district magistrates oriented and bringing heat action plans from policy documents to on-ground implementation are the basic tasks NDMA has taken upon itself over the next few years,” Rizvi said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has included heat in its list of hazards to be mitigated, he added.

The Earth Sciences Ministry last year informed Parliament that the 15th Finance Commission did not find much merit in the request to expand the scope of disasters eligible for financial assistance. As a result, extreme heat is not yet considered a natural disaster or calamity eligible for assistance. The ministry also stated that heatwave-related deaths are declining due to improved weather prediction by the IMD.

According to a United Nations (UN) report, India recorded 40,000 suspected heat stroke cases and over 100 deaths by mid-June last year, when temperatures soared to nearly 50°C, especially in eastern and northwestern regions.

According to data from the Met bureau, the country recorded 536 heatwave days during the summer of 2024, the highest number since 2010, which saw 578 heatwave days.

Heat stress presents a substantial yet often underestimated risk, particularly in an economy where around 81 per cent of the approximately 594 million Indians are engaged in the informal sector, according to government and International Labour Organization (ILO) estimates. Sectors most vulnerable include farming (45.5 per cent), construction (9-12 per cent), and street vending (about 9 per cent).

ILO warned that over 70 per cent of the global workforce—2.4 billion people—are now at high risk of extreme heat, resulting in 22.85 million injuries and 18,970 deaths annually among workers.

“Climate change, manifested through rising temperatures and changing monsoon rainfall patterns in India, could cost the economy 2.8 per cent of its GDP and depress the living standards of nearly half the population by 2050,” according to a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) report.

According to a 2022 World Bank report, India could account for 34 million of the projected 80 million global job losses from heat stress-related productivity declines by 2030. Further, up to 4.5 per cent of India’s GDP could be at risk by 2030 due to lost labour hours from extreme heat and humidity conditions.

NDMA is also working on an earthquake mitigation plan.

“The Indian government has approved $30 billion over five years (2021 to 2026) for disaster management. Of this amount, $6 billion is allocated for mitigation. In the past financial year, the government approved $850 million for mitigation programmes—not for heat, but for landslides, glacial lakes, lightning, and drought. We are also working on a major earthquake mitigation programme,” Rizvi said.