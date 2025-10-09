Home / India News / Karisma Kapoor's children seek status quo on late father's will assets

Third-party rights assets refers to a situation where a person or entity not a direct party to the Will (a third party) asserts a right to assets intended to be bequeathed by that Will

Actor Karisma Kapoor
Actor Karisma Kapoor. (Image source: Wikipedia)
Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 8:49 PM IST
Actor Karisma Kapoor's children on Thursday sought a status quo on creation of third-party rights assets in the Will of their late businessman father and former Sona Comstar chairperson Sunjay Kapur.
 
Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for Karisma Kapoor's children Samaira (20) and Kiaan Kapur (15), questioned the veracity of the Will, dated March 21, 2025, produced by Priya Kapur, widow of Sunjay Kapur.
 
Appearing before Justice Jyoti Singh of the Delhi High Court, he said that it was highly suspicious that a well-educated man like the late Sunjay Kapur would not inform the executor of the purported Will that she had been appointed as an executor.
 
Jethmalani said it is unnatural conduct by their late father, adding that the Will is a forged document, indicating "clumsy forgery".
 
"When I read the Will, it is such a clumsy forgery that I dare say that no lawyer worth his soul would take credit for the creation of that Will… it is impossible that Sunjay Kapur bequeathing such a large estate in particular would not have consulted a lawyer and got the Will drafted by him... this question is not answered, who drafted it? It is not a lawyer," he argued before the court.
 
Jethmalani said the late “Sunjay's digital footprints are nowhere there, (but) digital footprints are there of the conspirators to a crime”. "This is a serious crime, which is forgery of a Will, a most serious offence," he added.   
The court will hear the arguments again on October 13.
 
The Delhi High Court, in the last hearing on September 26, had allowed Priya Kapur to submit details of Sunjay’s assets in a sealed cover, subject to confidentiality.
 
The court had then also directed that neither the parties nor their counsel in the case should make statements to the media or disclose case material.
 
The order came in a suit filed by Samaira and Kiaan (15), who have challenged the authenticity of the Will that allegedly excludes them, and have sought a share in their father’s estate.
 
Priya Kapur had applied for permission to furnish a list of Sunjay’s movable and immovable assets in a sealed cover, or to form a “confidentiality club”.
 
The court also dealt with an application by Rani Kapur, Sunjay’s mother, seeking a copy of the Will. The counsel informed the court that the original Will had been filed.
 
Justice Singh had ordered that it remain in the custody of the registrar general until the next hearing and that Rani Kapur be given a copy on the condition that it not be leaked to the media and be used only for case purposes.
   
 

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 8:24 PM IST

