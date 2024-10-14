Nearly 75% of Chardham project in Uttarakhand complete: Centre to SC

The Centre on Monday informed the Supreme Court that almost 75 per cent of the awarded work of the strategic Chardham Project in Uttarakhand which goes up to China border, was complete. The strategic 900-kilometre project aims to provide an all-weather connectivity to the four holy shrines in Uttarakhand -- Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, informed a bench of Justices C T Ravikumar and Ujjal Bhuyan that the apex court-appointed oversight committee has submitted two reports to the top court. According to Bhati, the apex court had appointed an oversight committee, chaired by former top court judge Justice (retired) A K Sikri.

Referring to the committee's report given in August, 2024, Bhati said, "Almost 75 per cent of the awarded work is complete." She further said there were two reports -- one in April, 2024 and the other of August 27 -- pertaining to the proposed project.

The bench said the committee's reports would be taken on record.

In December 2021, the apex court had allowed the double-lane widening of the Chardham Highway Project while setting up the oversight committee headed by the retired judge. The top court said the committee, formed to allay environmental concerns relating to the project, will not undertake a fresh environment assessment.

The committee was also extended the complete support of the ministries of defence, road transport and environment, the Uttarakhand Government and the district magistrates concerned.

The committee was further directed to have representatives of the National Environmental Research Institute and the Forest Research Institute, Dehradun.

The Chardham Project, announced in December 2016, aims to widen national highways in order to ensure safer, smoother and faster traffic movement.