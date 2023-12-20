Home / India News / Need to be alert, not panic, says Mansukh Mandaviya in Covid review meet

Need to be alert, not panic, says Mansukh Mandaviya in Covid review meet

The health ministry held a virtual high-level review meeting with officials and health ministers of various states to assess the current status and preparedness for Covid-19

Photo: X @mansukhmandviya
Sanket Koul New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 1:06 PM IST
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya asked all states to be on the alert, but not panic over the rise of Covid-19 cases and the detection of new JN.1 sub-variant, in a review meeting on Wednesday.

The health ministry held a virtual high-level review meeting with officials and health ministers of various states to assess the current status and preparedness for Covid-19.  

Addressing the review meeting, Mandaviya said that it is time to work together in a "whole of government" approach. "It is important to be prepared with mock drills of hospital preparedness, increased surveillance, and effective communication with people," the minister said.

The minister has asked all hospitals to conduct mock drills, once every three months.

Ensuring the Centre’s support to all states, the health minister said that health is not an area of politics, and the Union health ministry will be available to give all kinds of support to the states.  

The minister further urged the states to ensure that preventive measures are taken in view of the cold conditions during the winter season, and the coming festival season.

The meeting was also attended by Dr Rajeev Bahl, Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR); V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog and Dr Soumya Swaminathan, former chief scientist, World Health Organization (WHO).

The new JN.1 sub-variant was found in a 79-year-old woman in Kerala earlier this month, with the state reporting an increase in cases of Covid-19 in subsequent days. Karnataka issued advisories to its citizens to start wearing masks and follow Covid guidelines.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India reported 341 fresh cases of Covid-19 taking the total number of active cases to 2,311 on Wednesday. The ministry has also reported 3 deaths, all of them coming from Kerala.

Topics :CoronavirusMansukh Lal MandaviyaNiti Aayoghealth

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 1:06 PM IST

