Home / India News / Need to link institutions with industry for developed India by 2047: UP CM

Need to link institutions with industry for developed India by 2047: UP CM

"To make the country a developed India by 2047, we will have to connect our institutions with the industry. We have to decide our goals for the next 25 years," Adityanath said

Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh
Press Trust of India Noida

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 8:06 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

To transform India into a 'developed' country by 2047, there is a need to connect our institutions with the industry, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday.

The more than 140 crore Indians need to will the country into making a global power in the next 25 years, the CM said, addressing the fifth convocation of the Bennett University in Greater Noida.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"To make the country a developed India by 2047, we will have to connect our institutions with the industry. We have to decide our goals for the next 25 years," Adityanath said.

"When the country's population of 142 crore will stand up with one voice and resolve to move ahead, then there is no reason why our country should not become a developed India," he told the gathering of young graduates and academics.

At the event, the UP CM was joined Bennett University Chancellor Vineet Jain, UP government Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay, State PWD Minister Brajesh Singh, University Vice-Chancellor Prof Ajit Abraham, and Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamat.

Kamat was awarded an honorary doctorate by the varsity.

In his address, the CM remarked that modern day convocations are a transformed version of "samavartan samaaroh" (or convergence function), which were celebrated in ancient Indian universities and gurukuls, which were renowned for research and innovation worldwide.

He mentioned a verse from the Vedic era Sanskrit text Taittiriya Upanishad, "satyam vada dharmam chara svadhyayananma pramadah," and emphasised the importance of speaking the truth, practising righteousness, avoiding laziness, and staying on the path of truth and righteousness.

He urged graduates to avoid negligence in "virtuous" actions, seize opportunities for greatness, and show respect to parents, teachers, and guests as if they were deities.

"What we commonly refer to as 'dharma' in our daily lives may not actually be true religion; it could be just a part of it. The rituals and worship practices cannot be considered as 'dharma', these are personal activities," Adityanath said.

"Dharma is a broad concept that inspires us to follow the path of duties, ethical values, and virtuous conduct. Whenever the youth of India has followed this path, India has quickly become a major force in the world," Adityanath said.

He further invoked the 'Panch Pran,' or five vows, of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that every Indian should adopt this resolve, regardless of the field they are working in.

He also stressed on the youngsters to adopt "nation first" approach in their lives for national progress.

Also Read

What is a developed country, a status India is aiming to achieve by 2047?

UP has moved from BIMARU to path of developed state: CM Yogi Adityanath

CM Adityanath launches fourth phase of Mission Shakti in Uttar Pradesh

State govt has no plans for caste census in UP, says CM Yogi Adityanath

PM's Bhopal address will infuse BJP workers with new energy: Adityanath

Youth will lead India's transformation as it emerges as global leader: Shah

'Rejected allegations of India's involvement in act of violence in Canada'

Lok Sabha expels Trinamool Congress member Mahua Moitra by voice vote

Jan Aushadhi scheme has saved citizens Rs 7,416 crore this fiscal: Govt

IATO seeks PM Modi's intervention to revive in-bound tourism in India

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Yogi AdityanathUttar Pradesh

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 8:06 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 years

Vedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four months

India will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal

Next Story