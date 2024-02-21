Home / India News / Need to use minimum resources for environment-friendly lifestyle: MP CM

Press Trust of India Bhopal

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has suggested the use of minimum resources for developing an environment-friendly lifestyle.

Addressing an environment related event on Tuesday, Yadav also advocated the use of solar panels and the development of green spaces.

He said single-use plastic should be avoided.

"By employing minimum resources, we should cultivate a lifestyle that is environment-friendly. India believes in humanity and peace," the chief minister said at the event organised to mark the culmination of former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's campaign to plant a tree sapling every day.

Chouhan said, "Going by the rate at which trees are being felled, the average temperatures will rise by 2 degrees Celsius by 2050 which will melt glaciers. Climate change is a major challenge."

The former CM recalled that he resolved in 2021 to plant a sapling every day, and thanked the people and the government for their support.

He said the government should create treebanks and green spaces in gram panchayats as well.

"Each household must install solar panels and save energy. Single-use plastic should be prevented," he added.

Well-known meditation teacher Kamlesh Patel, also known as Daaji, said meditation raises our consciousness and intuition.

Topics :Mohan YadavMadhya PradeshEnvironment

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 9:07 AM IST

