NEET-UG 2024 counselling postponed until further notice amid paper leak row

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) counselling session has been postponed indefinitely until further notice.

Earlier, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had informed the Supreme Court that counselling would commence on July 6. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp However, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has not yet issued a detailed notification and schedule for NEET-UG Counselling 2024.

The NTA, responsible for conducting the entrance exam for MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other related courses, along with the Ministry of Education, has faced scrutiny in the media and protests from students and political groups.

Allegations have surfaced regarding widespread malpractices such as question paper leaks during the exam held on May 5.

Initially expected on June 14, the results were instead announced on June 4, reportedly due to early completion of answer sheet evaluations.



The NEET UG counselling process consists of multiple rounds, including stray vacancy and mop-up rounds.

Eligible students are required to register, submit fees, choose their preferences and confirm them, upload necessary documents, and physically report to their assigned institute.



For the 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ), NEET UG counselling is for seats in government colleges, central and deemed universities, quotas for children of Insured Persons (IP quota) in ESIC medical colleges, and seats at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) Pune.

A record-breaking 67 students achieved a perfect score of 720 in the recent NTA exams, marking an unprecedented milestone.



Notably, six students from a Faridabad centre in Haryana were among them, prompting concerns over potential irregularities.



Following this, 1,563 candidates who received grace marks in NEET-UG were instructed to participate in a re-test, but 750 of them opted out.



The investigation into an alleged paper leak has been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), resulting in the arrests of six individuals, including Aman Singh, identified as the key conspirator.



Recently, the Union government filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court opposing the proposed re-conduct of NEET-UG 2024.

The government argued that this action could disrupt the academic schedule unnecessarily, citing insufficient widespread evidence of misconduct.



The NTA further substantiated this by submitting a separate affidavit in the apex court on the same day. It argued against cancelling the exam, stating it would be detrimental to the opportunities of deserving students. It acknowledged that while instances of malpractice were limited, stringent actions were already being taken.