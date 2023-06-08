Home / India News / Neighbour reveals how he discovered gruesome Mumbai murder by Manoj Sane

Sane was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly chopping up the body of his 32-year-old live-in partner Saraswati Vaidya in Mumbai's Mira Road area and has been remanded in police custody till June 16

As new details emerge about the Mumbai murder that is uncannily similar to the Shraddha Walkar case, the neighbour of the accused Manoj Sane revealed that the 56-year-old avoided interactions with people.

The man told news agency ANI that he didn't even know the accused's name until the alleged murder was uncovered.

Residents noticed a stench wafting from the area from Monday and were unsure of its source. The man also claimed that a tree cutter was recovered from Sane's apartment in Geeta Nagar Phase 7 and that there were no blood stains in the flat.

"He kept only to himself and didn't mingle with the others. I didn't even know his name...A foul smell - like that of a dead rat - started emanating on Monday morning or Tuesday evening. We didn't imagine the source of it to be that flat, we had seen things like that only on TV,” the neighbour told ANI.


Sane was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly chopping up the body of his 32-year-old live-in partner Saraswati Vaidya in Mumbai's Mira Road area and has been remanded in police custody until June 16 by a Thane court.

Police said that the murder may have occurred three days ago and that Sane was living with the decomposing body parts.

The chopped body parts were found dumped in utensils and buckets in the flat, and have been sent to JJ Hospital for further analysis, ANI quoted Jayant Bajbale, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Mumbai, in a statement. An FIR has been registered in the case and further investigation is underway.

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 7:08 PM IST

