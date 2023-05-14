Home / India News / Nepal's ex-King offers prayers at Ram Janmabhoomi in UP's Ayodhya

Former king of Nepal Gyanendra Bir Bikram Shah, who is on a visit to India, on Sunday offered prayers to Ram Lalla at the Ram Janmabhoomi here.

Press Trust of India Ayodhya (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 9:54 PM IST
Shah also oversaw the construction of the Ram temple and offered prayers at Hanumangarhi temple. He also paid a visit to the banks of river Saryu at 'Ram ki Paidi'.

"Shah, while on a tour to Uttar Pradesh, expressed his desire to visit Ayodhya. Then on the instructions of the state government, arrangements were made for him. He arrived in Ayodhya with his wife and family as a state guest," District Magistrate Nitish Kumar said.

Shah stayed for some time at Circuit House and then visited Hanumangarhi temple and Ram Janmabhoomi amid tight security, he added.

Topics :NepalAyodhya

First Published: May 14 2023 | 10:12 PM IST

