Home / India News / MCD imposes ₹33.95 lakh fine on construction sites over Grap-IV violations

MCD imposes ₹33.95 lakh fine on construction sites over Grap-IV violations

MCD enforcement teams carried out inspections across all zones and physically verified 1,792 construction sites, issuing 771 challans where violations were detected

MCD, Municipal Corporation of Delhi
MCD slaps Rs 33.95 lakh fines on construction sites for GRAP-IV violations. (Photo: X@MCD_Delhi)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2025 | 10:09 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has imposed challans worth Rs 33.95 lakh on construction sites over the past week for violating restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to curb air pollution, officials said on Saturday.

The civic body said construction and demolition activities remain strictly prohibited in Delhi during the GRAP-IV period, in line with directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

MCD enforcement teams carried out inspections across all zones and physically verified 1,792 construction sites, issuing 771 challans where violations were detected.

In November alone, the corporation had issued over 900 challans amounting to Rs 1.5 crore for similar violations, the officials said.

As part of the intensified enforcement drive, the MCD imposed a Rs 5 lakh challan on a builder in Dwarka's Sector 19B, besides levying penalties at another site for failure to adopt dust mitigation measures.

During field visits, MCD officials also sensitised workers and contractors about GRAP norms and dust-control measures, directing builders and site owners to strictly comply with the guidelines in force during GRAP-IV.

Reiterating its zero-tolerance policy towards violations, the MCD said continuous monitoring, inspections and strict enforcement would continue, urging citizens and developers to cooperate with enforcement agencies in the larger interest of public health and air quality.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

60 child pornography FIRs logged in 2025 based on leads from Delhi Police

Delhi EV policy framework ready, likely to roll out next financial year: CM

Naqab row: SC Bar Association issues condemnation letter against Bihar CM

Govt removing Gandhi's name from rural jobs bill hurts Congress: Khurshid

India to leave US behind in terms of Metro rail network length: Khattar

Topics :MCDDelhi air qualityair pollution

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 10:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story