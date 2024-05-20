New criminal laws enacted with humane approach, says Assam Guv Kataria

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has said the three new criminal laws, which replace those from the British era, have been enacted with a more humane approach, marking a significant shift from previous regulations.

He made these remarks during a two-day conference titled 'India's Progressive Path in the Administration of Criminal Justice System,' organised by the Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice, here on Sunday.

The three new criminal laws will be rolled out across the country from July 1.

In his valedictory address, Kataria noted that the insights and lessons from the conference would significantly impact the effective implementation of the new laws, an official release said.

"These laws represent a major departure from the earlier colonial laws, instilling pride in every Indian by shedding the remnants of colonial legal heritage, not only in Assam but throughout the region," he said.

The governor highlighted the humane nature of these laws, mentioning specific provisions related to hit-and-run cases, crimes against women, and the abolition of sedition laws.

Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, Justice Vijay Bishnoi, remarked that the new laws are a progressive step in modernising the country's legal system. He noted that their effectiveness will be assessed over time, and any necessary improvements could be made.

Gauhati High Court judge Justice Manas Ranjan Pathak emphasised the need to educate the general public and train those involved in implementing the new laws.

Justice (retired) Mir Alfaz Ali, vice-chancellor of the National Law University and Judicial Academy, Assam, said successful implementation of these laws, in the interest of the common man, requires a change in the mindset of those enforcing them.

They must understand the philosophy and spirit of the new laws, which transition from a colonial to a nationalistic and citizen-centric approach, he added.

Three technical sessions were held on the concluding day, each dedicated to one of the new laws.

The first session focused on key elements of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), highlighting the shift from a punitive approach ('danda') to a justice-oriented one ('nyaya') within the legal framework.

The second session explored the procedural changes introduced by the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 (BNSS) and their practical implications for the judiciary and law enforcement agencies.

The third session examined the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) 2023, which includes provisions for artificial intelligence and data protection, and modernises evidence law by recognising electronic and digital records.