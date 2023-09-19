Home / India News / New Parliament building will become symbol of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat': Goyal

New Parliament building will become symbol of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat': Goyal

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2023 | 1:17 PM IST
Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that if the various challenges India faced had been resolved in a timely manner, the country could have become a developed nation before 2047.

The new building has now been designated as the 'Parliament House of India'. After the function, the House proceedings will shift to the new building.

Topics :Piyush GoyalParliament

First Published: Sep 19 2023 | 1:16 PM IST

