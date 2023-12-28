Happy New Year 2024: Here's how to wish New Year in 12 different languages

The New Year 2024 is just a few days away, and the enthusiasm has already started across the world. There are chances that you have some family members or friends living abroad or even some online friends you met through social media platforms. If this is true in your case, New Year is an occasion to connect with your long-lost friends.

The greeting is one of the best gestures to approach your friends, and there couldn't be a better alternative to greet them in their local language. If you agree with the above statement and want to greet your friends in their local language, here are the best ways to wish "Happy New Year" in 20 different languages. You can send these New Year wishes to your friends who live abroad in different languages like English, Spanish, German, or many other languages.

Happy New Year 2024: 12 different languages to wish New Year

French: Bonne année!

If your friends are living or any colleagues in France. You can greet them as "Bonne année!" for the upcoming New Year.

Italian: Buon Anno!

Italian people enjoy the New Year enthusiastically. They believe that wearing red underwear is meant to bring luck in love. A rich meal of lentils on New Year's guarantees happiness.

German: Frohes Neues Jahr!

German people greet each other by saying "Frohes Neues Jahr!" and they love to celebrate the New Year with fireworks and champagne. However, for them, it is a must to watch the classic old-time comedy Dinner for One — in English!

Spanish: ¡Feliz Año Nuevo!

"¡Feliz Año Nuevo!" This is how you can greet Spanish people with 12 grapes right at midnight - one for each stroke of the clock. They reduce the risk of choking, they buy canned, peeled grapes just for this purpose.

Portuguese: Feliz Ano Novo!







In Portuguese, people greet each other saying "Feliz Ano Novo!" People cheer and celebrate the New Year often near the shores.

Turkish: Mutlu yıllar! / İyi Yıllar!

New Year's custom in Turkey is meant to ensure happiness and prosperity which also includes red underwear, turning on all the faucets in the house, and opening and closing all the locks right before midnight.

Mandarin: Xīnnián kuàilè!

This is the second most spoken language in the world which is mostly spoken by Chinese people. In Beijing people celebrate the New Year by saying "Xīnnián kuàilè!" to the well-wishers. The streets in the country are decorated with lanterns and wish for prosperity.

Russian: С Новым годом! (S nóvym godom)

Russia celebrates New Year on January 14 every year as they follow the Julian calendar instead of the Gregorian calendar. They greet well-wishers by saying "С Новым годом!" which can be literally translated as "To the new year."

Japanese: Akemashite omedetou gozaimasu!

In Japanese culture, the New Year's beginning is celebrated with temple rings striking and people wish "Akemashite omedetou gozaimasu!" and they also pray for blessings in the coming months.

English: Happy New Year

This is the most spoken language in the world, and everyone greets by saying "Happy New Year" as fireworks illuminate the sky. English is a global language, and people usually prefer saying "Happy New Year" across the world.

Arabic: Sanaa Jadeeda Saeeda!

The sky glitters with fireworks in Dubai Skyline as people gather together to celebrate New Year with joy. They greet people with "Sanaa Jadeeda Saeeda!" which echoed in the air with a blend of modernity. The future is forward-looking towards an aspirational society.

Hindi: Naya Saal Mubarak Ho!

Hindi is the third most spoken language in India when people greet their friends and family by saying "Naya Saal Mubarak Ho!" India is known for its hospitality around this time and they draw rangolis, invite guests and celebrate the occasion together.