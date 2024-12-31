IRCTC down: Several users face issues booking tatkal tickets

ALSO READ: IRCTC website down: Here's how you can book or cancel your train tickets The IRCTC website and app are experiencing another outage, with several users encountering issues when attempting to book tatkal tickets. Passengers trying to access the platform were met with errors stating, "Booking and cancellation for all site will not be available for the next hour. The inconvenience caused is deeply regretted."

The issue arose around 10 am when passengers attempted to access the platform. This marks the second time within seven days that the IRCTC website and app have been down, with a similar problem reported on December 26.