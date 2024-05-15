Home / India News / NewsClick case: Delhi court directs Purkayastha not to tamper with evidence

NewsClick case: Delhi court directs Purkayastha not to tamper with evidence

The ASJ directed the accused to submit a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and two sureties of like amount in the case lodged under the anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA)

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha
NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha | Prabir Purkayastha via Facebook
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 6:43 PM IST
A Delhi Court on Wednesday directed NewsClick founder and editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha, accused in a case of allegedly receiving money to peddle pro-China propaganda through its stories, to not comment on the merits of the case or tamper with the evidence.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Hardeep Kaur imposed the condition while issuing the release order for Purkayastha in pursuance of the Supreme Court order passed earlier on Wednesday, declaring his arrest in the case as "invalid in the eyes of law".

The ASJ directed the accused to submit a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and two sureties of like amount in the case lodged under the anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

He was arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police on October 3.
 

The judge further directed Purkayastha not to contact any witnesses or approver, Amit Chakravarty, in the case.

The judge also directed the accused not to leave the country without the prior permission of the court.

The Supreme Court declared as "invalid" the arrest of Purkayastha in the case, and directed that he be released from custody.

According to the FIR, the news portal allegedly received huge funds from China to "disrupt the sovereignty of India" and cause disaffection against the country.

It also alleged that Purkayastha conspired with a group, People's Alliance for Democracy and Secularism (PADS), to sabotage the electoral process during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

First Published: May 15 2024 | 6:43 PM IST

