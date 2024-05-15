Home / India News / Centre issues first set of citizenship certificates under CAA to 14 people

Centre issues first set of citizenship certificates under CAA to 14 people

Citizenship process under CAA involves granting Indian nationality to persecuted migrants, including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh

The first set of citizenship certificates after notification of Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 were issued on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. (Photo: ANI)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 5:06 PM IST
Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Wednesday handed over certificates under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 to the first 14 people in New Delhi.

The process involves granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslims migrants, including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

The first certificates were issued after applications were processed online through a designated portal.

The CAA was enacted in December 2019 but the rules under which the citizenship was granted were issued only on March 11 this year, marking nearly four years of delay.

The development comes amid Lok Sabha elections in which implementing the Act is a key poll plank of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

The execution of the CAA is part of the BJP’s manifesto for this year’s election, a move heavily criticised by the left leaning Opposition parties, which regard it as a means of discrimination.

First Published: May 15 2024 | 4:53 PM IST

