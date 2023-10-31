Next 25 years, most important 25 years of this century for India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished the country on the occasion of the 148th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel and said that "the next 25 years are the most important 25 years of this century for India."

Addressing a National Unity Day parade near the Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Ekta Nagar to commemorate the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, PM Modi said, "May this day further the spirit of unity and brotherhood in our society."

The excitement of youth and bravehearts who had gathered to participate in the event is a big strength of the 'National Unity Day', the Prime Minister said.

In his address Prime Minister said, "In a way, the form of mini-India is visible in front of me today. The state is different, the language is different, the tradition is different, but every person present here is united. It is connected with a strong thread..."

He further said, "The events at the Red Fort on 15th August, the parade on 26th January at Kartavya Path and the Unity Day Celebrations at the banks of Narmada have become the three powers of nation upliftment."

Emphasizing making India a developed country in the next 25 years, he said that the next 25 years are most important for our country.

Earlier this morning, PM Modi paid floral tributes to the Statue of Unity here on the birth anniversary of the country's first Home Minister. The 'Statue of Unity,' dedicated to Sardar Patel, was inaugurated here by Prime Minister Modi on October 31, 2018.

The Prime Minister led the National Unity Day pledge for the integrity, unity, and security of the nation at the event commemorating the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Prime Minister Modi witnessed the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) parade, comprising marching contingents from the Border Security Force and the state police force.

A daredevil show by all women CRPF Bikers, women pipe band of BSF, choreographed programme by Gujarat women police, special NCC show, school bands display, fly past by Indian Air Force, showcasing of economic viability of vibrant villages, among others was displayed in front of the Prime Minister on the occasion.

Later, PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth Rs 160 crore.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel served as India's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister between 1947 to 1950.

Born on October 31, 1875, in Gujarat's Nadiad, Sardar Patel is credited with uniting all 562 princely states of the pre-independent country to build the Republic of India. He passed away on December 15, 1950.

Since 2014, October 31 has been observed as National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas. On this occasion 'Run for Unity' is organised across the country which sees participation by people from all walks of life.