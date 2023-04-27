Home / India News / NFRA examines ICAI proposals on accounting standard for insurance contracts

NFRA examines ICAI proposals on accounting standard for insurance contracts

The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) has discussed the ICAI proposals on a new Standard (Ind AS) for the accounting of insurance contracts.

New Delhi
NFRA examines ICAI proposals on accounting standard for insurance contracts

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 9:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) has discussed the ICAI proposals on a new Standard (Ind AS) for the accounting of insurance contracts.

The audit regulator received these proposals from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

NFRA will share its recommendations with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), after which Ind AS 117 has to be considered and notified by the central government under the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) rules 2015.

When notified, it will replace the current notified Ind AS 104, insurance contracts, according to an official release.

IFRS 17, originally issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), in May 2017, is a complete overhaul of the accounting for the insurance industry.

It is specifically designed to capture the unique features of the insurance and investment contracts of the insurance entities.

"This standard will enable the Indian insurance industry to present globally comparable financial information, which augurs well for enhanced investment in the sector needed for increasing the insurance penetration in the country," Ajay Bhushan Prasad Pandey, Chairperson, NFRA, said.

Earlier, NFRA also held an outreach with members from the life insurance industry as part of its examination of the proposed new standard on insurance contracts in February 2023 in which IRDAI also participated, the release said.

Also Read

ICAI CA November 2022 PQC-IRM exam postponed; check revised schedule

2023 may see an M&A surge in insurance sector: Shriram General Insurance MD

LIC may turn into composite insurer; likely to merge 4 PSU general firms

Structure of insurance laws to be altered with proposed amendments: Experts

Composite insurance licence regime may trigger M&A activity: HDFC Life CFO

MeitY calls the second meeting on the Digital India Act on May 3

Gujarat HC to hear Rahul Gandhi's appeal in defamation case on April 29

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to attend SCO meeting in Goa

LIC front running trade case: Sebi bans 5 entities from securities market

MCD to procure 60k benches for schools, jail inmates to make 25k of them

Topics :NFRAICAIInsurance

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 10:55 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story