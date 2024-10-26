Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / NGO seeks legal action against OTT platforms for explicit content

NGO seeks legal action against OTT platforms for explicit content

The Delhi-based NGO contended that OTT platforms violate several Indian laws, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Information Technology Act

OTT
Earlier a complaint has been filed against ALTT platform. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 5:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

An NGO has called for legal action against OTT platforms for broadcasting sexually-explicit content, contending that such programmes are disrupting India's social fabric.

Save Culture, Save Bharat Foundation, founded by former information commissioner Uday Mahurkar, also claimed to have filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police against the promoters of the OTT platform ALTT for disseminating explicit content.

In a statement, Mahurkar criticised OTT platforms for making sexually-explicit and harmful content openly accessible to viewers.

He claimed that access to sexually-perverted content and pornography has emerged as a major cause behind rape cases in the country.

The Delhi-based NGO contended that OTT platforms violate several Indian laws, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Information Technology Act, Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act and various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

"If left unchecked, such content fosters an environment where harmful sexual practices are normalised, undermining the social fabric of our nation. Immediate legal intervention is necessary to prevent this epidemic from spreading further," lawyer Vineet Jindal, who is associated with the NGO, said.

Mahurkar said the NGO organised a public hearing last month, where more than 100 survivors of sexual violence and their family members demanded the removal of explicit content from all OTT platforms.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Top 5 OTT releases of this week: Modern Masters to Batman, check list below

Advertising, not pay model, likely to drive revenue for video business

Remember Draco Malfoy in Potter series? He just joined the 'Gandhi' cast

Premium

IPTV to challenge cable TV mkt in India: Excitel Broadband CEO Vivek Raina

Rohit Sharma press conference: Captain's bold remark on WTC, series defeat

Topics :OTT spaceOTT platformschild pornography

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 5:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story