NGT reserves order on Kumbh 2025 sanitation plea, petitioner seeks Rs 10 cr

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has reserved its decision on a petition that raises concerns about poor sanitation at the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela. The petition claims that due to a lack of proper toilet facilities, many people are forced to defecate openly along the banks of the Ganga river, according to a report by the news agency ANI.

The tribunal bench, led by NGT chairman Justice Prakash Shrivastava, has directed the Uttar Pradesh government and other authorities to take immediate action to fix the issue.

Petitioner demanded Rs 10 crore compensation

The petitioner, Nipun Bhushan, has demanded Rs 10 crore in environmental compensation from the Uttar Pradesh government. He argues that the state has failed to control pollution at the event. As evidence, he has submitted videos showing people defecating in the open.

The petition also cites a water quality test from November 2024, which found high levels of Fecal Coliform bacteria in the river Ganga at Sangam. The recorded level was 3,300 MPN per 100 ml, exceeding the safe limit of 2,500 MPN per 100 ml set by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. This contamination can cause diseases such as cholera, hepatitis A, and polio, putting millions of devotees at risk.

The petition claims that the Uttar Pradesh government has failed in its constitutional duty to protect the environment. It also states that, despite promises to install bio-toilets, many pilgrims still do not have access to proper sanitation.

UP police’s action against 140 social media accounts

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh police have filed multiple FIRs (First Information Report) against at least 140 social media accounts for allegedly sharing inappropriate videos of women bathing at Maha Kumbh 2025 and spreading false information

“Maha Kumbh police have registered 13 cases against 140 social media accounts for sharing misleading content,” said DIG Vaibhav Krishna to ANI.

Reports say that the police’s social media team is closely monitoring online platforms, especially after videos of women pilgrims bathing in the Triveni Sangam were shared. Earlier, UP Director General Of Police Prashant Kumar, said, “Strict action will be taken against those involved in making and spreading such videos online.”

[With inputs from ANI]