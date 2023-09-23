Home / India News / NHRC organises two-day international seminar on business and human rights

NHRC organises two-day international seminar on business and human rights

The seminar on Business Human Rights focused on two crucial themes, 'Harmonizing Climate Change, Human Rights and Business' and 'Advancing Human Rights in Business and Industry'

ANI General News
A residential programme at IIM-Ahmedabad is aimed at helping HUL distributors improve their marketing and distribution skills

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2023 | 0:13 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

National Human Rights Commission of India hosted two-days Conference of National Human Rights Institutions of Asia Pacific in New Delhi which was inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu, said an official statement from NHRC on Saturday.

In parallel to the Conference, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India also organised an international seminar on 'Business and Human Rights'.

The seminar on Business Human Rights focused on two crucial themes, 'Harmonizing Climate Change, Human Rights and Business' and 'Advancing Human Rights in Business and Industry'.

NHRC Chairperson, Justice Mishra accorded a very high priority to address issues related to human rights of workers in business and industry. Climate change has huge impact on human rights and sustainability of business. NHRC is working to bring all stakeholders together and work collectively.

The seminar on Business and Human Rights, highlighted the impact of climate change on human rights and subsequent evolving landscape of corporate responsibility and the need for comprehensive approaches to address these issues.

The Seminar stressed upon importance of business development as well as protection of human rights in business operations citing importance of intergenerational equity and sustainable development.

It was deliberated upon that while climate change poses complex challenges to realizing human rights worldwide, NHRIs have to play a pivotal role in safeguarding human rights in business operations.

By addressing these themes, the seminar aimed to foster dialogue, collaboration and the development of practical solutions that promote both business success and the protection and promotion of human rights in an era of uncertainty.

National Human Rights Commission of India hosted two-days Conference of National Human Rights Institutions of Asia Pacific on 20 - 21 September, at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi.

Also Read

BCCI media rights auction on August 31: Disney Star, Sony and Jio in fray

India has 'unparalleled mechanism' to address human rights violations: NHRC

NHRC sends notice to chief secretary after kids fall ill from mid-day meal

No 'gross violation' of human rights in India, says NHRC chief Mishra

NHRC issues notice to Delhi govt over plight of shelter home inmates

Set up helpline for Indian students, NRIs in Canada: Punjab BJP chief

Xi Jinping meets Prachanda, assures China will boost border infrastructure

PM Modi interacts with Tendulkar, other cricket legends in Varanasi

Int'l cricket stadium in Varanasi will boost Purvanchal's economy: PM

Mobile internet services restored in Manipur after over four months

Topics :NHRCBusiness schoolsHuman RightsDoing business in India

First Published: Sep 23 2023 | 11:31 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from India

Apple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youth

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation Bill

Parliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says official

India unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities

Next Story