NHRC organises two-day international seminar on business and human rights

National Human Rights Commission of India hosted two-days Conference of National Human Rights Institutions of Asia Pacific in New Delhi which was inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu, said an official statement from NHRC on Saturday.

In parallel to the Conference, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India also organised an international seminar on 'Business and Human Rights'.

The seminar on Business Human Rights focused on two crucial themes, 'Harmonizing Climate Change, Human Rights and Business' and 'Advancing Human Rights in Business and Industry'.

NHRC Chairperson, Justice Mishra accorded a very high priority to address issues related to human rights of workers in business and industry. Climate change has huge impact on human rights and sustainability of business. NHRC is working to bring all stakeholders together and work collectively.

The seminar on Business and Human Rights, highlighted the impact of climate change on human rights and subsequent evolving landscape of corporate responsibility and the need for comprehensive approaches to address these issues.

The Seminar stressed upon importance of business development as well as protection of human rights in business operations citing importance of intergenerational equity and sustainable development.

It was deliberated upon that while climate change poses complex challenges to realizing human rights worldwide, NHRIs have to play a pivotal role in safeguarding human rights in business operations.

By addressing these themes, the seminar aimed to foster dialogue, collaboration and the development of practical solutions that promote both business success and the protection and promotion of human rights in an era of uncertainty.

