NHRC to hold camp in NE states to hear human rights violation cases

A national-level conference on sensitising local self-governments on various aspects of human rights will also be organised by the Commission, official statement said

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 1:57 PM IST
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) will hold a camp sitting here on Friday to hear cases of alleged human rights violations in the North Eastern states, an official statement said.

A national-level conference on sensitising local self-governments on various aspects of human rights will also be organised by the Commission, it said.

The Commission will also meet members of civil society and NGOs as well as the press during its two-day visit, beginning from Thursday.

NHRC chairperson Justice Arun Mishra, members Dnyaneshwar M Mulay and Rajiv Jain, secretary general Bharat Lal and other senior officers, will attend the conference and camp sitting.

The conference on 'Advancing Human Rights through Local Self Governments' will be held on November 16, in which chairpersons of the state human rights commissions of Assam, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Sikkim will participate.

The main objective of the conference is to create awareness regarding the role of local self-government in advancing human rights and related facets of it, the release said.

The visiting panel will hear more than 40 pending cases of human rights violations during the camp sitting on Friday.

The state authorities and the complainants concerned have also been asked to remain present during the hearing of the cases.

The camp sitting aims to sensitise the state officials about human rights and also interact with the representatives of the NGOs and human right defenders.

The Commission will also hold a meeting with chief secretaries, DGPs and senior officers of the eight North Eastern states to review the action taken on its advisories and recommendations.

It will also be meeting representatives of the NGOs and Human Rights Defenders (HRDs).

The Commission will also brief the media about the outcome of the camp sitting to have a wider dissemination of information on the human rights issues of the states and the actions taken by the NHRC, the statement added.

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 1:57 PM IST

