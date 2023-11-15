Top 10 most polluted cities across India with worst AQI; details inside

The air quality across Indian cities has been deteriorating for the last fourteen days. This pattern saw an increase following the celebration of Diwali witnessing the bursting of firecrackers. The emissions and fumes from these firecrackers caused contamination levels to grow across different states.



Significant cities across India including Delhi, and the financial capital, Mumbai, all are fighting battling the issue of pollution. ‘Severe’ to ‘very poor’ air quality was registered across different cities in the Indo-Gangetic plain in the last couple of weeks which had improved just before Diwali because of western disturbances.

Top 10 most polluted cities: Insights Stubble burning across rural India has been the primary driver of the growing pollution levels alongside vehicular emissions. Among the top 10 cities with the most terrible air quality as of 6:30 am, two are in Bihar, one in Punjab, one in Rajasthan, 2 were in Haryana, 3 were in Uttar Pradesh and 1 was the national capital, Delhi.

Two urban areas recorded "severe" AQI levels today. Delhi was positioned third on the list with 24-hour average AQI.

Click on the link below to know the #AQI of 245 cities in the country.https://t.co/kgbb3XsB1S #SameerApp #CPCB #AQIUpdate @byadavbjp @AshwiniKChoubey @moefcc @mygovindia @PIB_India — Central Pollution Control Board (@CPCB_OFFICIAL) November 13, 2023 As per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data of 242 cities on November 13, no city registered 'severe', 53 cities enrolled 'very poor', 85 cities enrolled 'poor' air quality, 75 urbans 'moderate' air quality while just 32 among 242 were in the 'satisfactory' to 'good' range. Most polluted cities in India: Additional Other cities in India are also involved in the most polluted with the worst air quality fell in the ' very poor' category. These are:

• Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan stood at 397, • Hanumangarh in Rajasthan stood at 392, • Bhiwadi in Rajasthan stood at 374, • Delhi whose AQI stood at 386, • Bhagpat in Uttar Pradesh stood at 357 and • Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh stood at 356. • Bathinda in Punjab stood at 379, • Begusarai in Bihar stood at 378, • Siwan in Bihar stood at 370, • Narnaul in Haryana stood at 371, • Kaithal in Haryana stood at 367, • Fatehabad in Haryana stood at 366, • Faridabad in Haryana stood at 365.



