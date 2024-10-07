Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

NHSRCL invites applications for bullet train's track work in Maharashtra

NHSRCL, in a release, said the bullet train track in Maharashtra will be 314 km long as the route alignment is 157 km between the train station at Bandra Kurla Complex and Zaroli village

The work on track construction has already commenced in Gujarat, where the contracts were awarded to Indian companies. | Representative Photo
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 8:27 PM IST
The National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL) on Monday invited bids from eligible Indian and Japanese companies for the design, supply and construction of tracks for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project in Maharashtra.

NHSRCL, in a release, said the bullet train track in Maharashtra will be 314 km long as the route alignment is 157 km between the train station at Bandra Kurla Complex and Zaroli village on the state's border with Gujarat.

The tender is for the design, supply and construction of tracks and track-related works, including testing and commissioning for the double-line high-speed railway, it said.

Technical bids are scheduled to be opened on February 3, 2025.

"This will be the last track construction contract for the bullet train project," the release stated, adding that it will also include track works for four stations and a rolling stock depot in Thane.

The work on track construction has already commenced in Gujarat, where the contracts were awarded to Indian companies.

As per the release, the ballast-less slab track system used in Japanese HSR (Shinkansen) will be used on India's first HSR project (MAHSR), and JICC, as the general consultant, has provided the detailed design and drawing of major track components.

Under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with Japan Railway Technical Service (JARTS), it will provide training, certification, and advisory services for the construction of track works for the high-speed rail corridor, it stated.

The total cost of the project is pegged at Rs 1.08 lakh crore, and as per the shareholding pattern, the Central government is to pay Rs 10,000 crore to the NHSRCL, while the two states involved, Gujarat and Maharashtra, are to pay Rs 5,000 crore each.

Japan will fund the rest through a loan at 0.1 per cent interest.


First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 8:27 PM IST

