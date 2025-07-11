NIA charges five in Mizoram for supplying arms to Bangladeshi militants

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday chargesheeted five accused in a Mizoram case related to seizure of a huge cache of prohibited arms and ammunition meant for supply to a Bangladeshi militant group.

The accused -- Lalbiakchunga alias Divid alias David, Lalthawmcheuva alias Thawma, Malsawma alias Malsawma Loncheu, Rualliansanga alias Sanga and Alok Bikash Chakma -- have been named in a chargesheet filed before a court in Aizawl.

They have been charged under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the Arms Act, 1959 and the Foreigners Act, 1946, the NIA said in a statement.