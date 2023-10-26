Nine people killed, 27 injured in two road accidents in Maharashtra's Beed

Nine people, including a doctor, were killed and 27 others injured in two separate road accidents involving a private bus and an ambulance in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Thursday.

The speeding bus overturned at Aashta Fata around 6 am on Thursday when it bus was on way from Mumbai towards Beed, located about 120 km from here, they said.

The bus was moving at a high speed. Its driver lost control over the wheels and as a result it met with the accident, the police said.

The police later launched a rescue operation with the help of locals.

Five persons were killed in the accident. Four of them were residents of Beed district and one was from Yavatmal, Ashti police station in-charge Santosh Khetmalas told PTI.

Twenty six people were injured in the bus accident. They were taken to various hospitals for treatment, another official said.

The deceased have been identified as Dhondiba Shinde, Deodatt Peche, Mohammad Asif Dost Mohammed Khan, Ashok Bhondve and Ravi Godambe, he said.

Besides, four persons were killed and one was injured when a speeding ambulance they were travelling in rammed into a truck from its rear side at Ambhora on Dhamangaon-Ahmednagar Road in Beed at around 9.30 pm on Wednesday, the official said.

The ambulance was heading towards Ahmednagar. Its driver and two other persons died on the spot, while a doctor who was in the ambulance succumbed at a private hospital in Ahmednagar during treatment, he said.

The deceased were identified as Dr Rajesh Jhinjurke (35), ambulance driver Bharat Lokhande (35), both from Ashti, Manoj Tirpude, and Pappu Tirkhunde, from Pathardi, the police said.

The injured person was taken to a hospital, they added.