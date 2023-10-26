ED summons CM Ashok Gehlot's son in a foreign exchange violation case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot 's son, Vaibhav Gehlot, in a foreign exchange violation case.

According to a report by India Today, Vaibhav Gehlot has to appear before the ED on October 27 in Jaipur under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999.

Earlier this year, the ED searched Jaipur, Udaipur, Mumbai and Delhi against a firm named Triton Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd concerning a money laundering case under FEMA. The film's director, Ratan Kant Sharma, had been Vaibhav Gehlot's business partner at a car rental service.

Gehlot wrote in a post on X in Hindi, "Now you can understand what I have been saying that ED's Red Rose is happening inside Rajasthan because BJP does not want that women, farmers and poor in Rajasthan should get the benefit of the guarantees given by Congress."

The CM also called out the BJP for ED raids on Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasara in connection to the exam paper leak case in the state. Independent MLA Om Prakash Hudla's, who appeared on the second Congress list, premises were also raided.

The Congress leader has accused the BJP-led Centre for misusing ED to harass Congress and other parties ahead of the Assembly election in five major states, including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Telangana, and Rajasthan. Earlier, the CM has also stated that the non-stop ED raids were a sign that Congress was winning.

Rajasthan Assembly has 200 seats, all of which will go into polls on November 25. Counting votes for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram will be done on December 3.

