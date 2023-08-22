Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat NCAP today, here's all you should know

What is NCAP?
NCAP: All you need to know
- The NCAP will give ratings to cars on the basis of their performance and cars would be given star ratings for Adult Occupants (AOP) and Child Occupant (COP). This will help the potential buyers to make a comprehensive comparison of the safety standards of the vehicles and then accordingly make the purchase decision.
- This will significantly increase the demand for safe cars and the new initiative will also encourage car manufacturers to comply with the customer's safety standards. Complying with the safety standards will open the global market for Indian cars and enhance the export potential of Indian cars.
- In June this year, Nitin Gadkari said that the government will spend about Rs 40,000 crore removing black spots on roads. He also believes that this will boost investment in infrastructure and will create more job opportunities.
- The president of Mahindra and Mahindra, Velusamy R, told PTI that, "We at Mahindra believe it is one of the bold steps by the Ministry of road transport and we welcome the implementation of Bharat NCAP."
- Along with Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and Toyota, also called the decision a bold step.
The Bharat NCAP will be implemented from October 1, 2023.
