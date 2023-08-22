Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat NCAP today, here's all you should know

Nitin Gadkari, Road Transport and highway minister of India, will launch the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) today, August 22, 2023. The Indian government initiative aims to improve Indian road safety by improving the safety standards of motor vehicles by up to 3.5 tonnes.

The ministry also issued a statement and said, “The programme aims to provide a tool to the car customers to make a comparative assessment of crash safety of motor vehicles available in the market. Under this programme, car manufacturers can voluntarily offer their cars tested as per Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 197.”

“Based on the performance of the car in the tests, the car will be awarded star ratings for Adult Occupants (AOP) and Child Occupant (COP). Potential car customers can refer to these star ratings to compare the safety standards of different vehicles and accordingly make their purchase-decision," the statement added.

What is NCAP?





Also Read: Ctrl+Alt+Import: Apple, Dell, HP among 16 impacted by licensing norms NCAP aims to help car buyers to make an informed decision considering the rating assigned to the vehicles. This will also promote a healthy competition among the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the automobile industry, this initiative will urge the manufacturers to usher in advanced innovation and build vehicles that offer top-notch safety.

This will assist buyers to make a proper comparative decision after having knowledge about crash safety available in the market.