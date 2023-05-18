close

Dwarka Expressway will be completed in next 3-4 months: Nitin Gadkari

Dwarka Expressway starts near Shiv Murti on NH-8 and terminates near Kherki Daula Toll plaza on NH-8

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 2:47 PM IST
Dwarka Expressway, India's first elevated urban expressway, being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 10,000 crore, as part of the Delhi decongestion plan, will be completed in the next 3-4 months, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.

The Expressway will be completed in four packages, he added.

The road transport minister said Dwarka Expressway will have a fully-automated tolling system and the entire project will be equipped with an intelligent transportation system (ITS).

Dwarka Expressway starts near Shiv Murti on NH-8 and terminates near Kherki Daula Toll plaza on NH-8.

The total length of Dwarka Expressway is 29 km, out of which 18.9 km length falls in Haryana, while the remaining 10.1 km is in Delhi.

It will provide connectivity to Indira Gandhi International Airport from Dwarka side through Dwarka Expressway.

In addition the proposed Dwarka Expressway would provide direct access to upcoming India International Convention Centre in sector 25 of Dwarka.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 18 2023 | 2:47 PM IST

