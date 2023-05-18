Dwarka Expressway will be completed in next 3-4 months: Nitin Gadkari

Dwarka Expressway, India's first elevated urban expressway, being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 10,000 crore, as part of the Delhi decongestion plan, will be completed in the next 3-4 months, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.

The Expressway will be completed in four packages, he added.

The road transport minister said Dwarka Expressway will have a fully-automated tolling system and the entire project will be equipped with an intelligent transportation system (ITS).

Dwarka Expressway starts near Shiv Murti on NH-8 and terminates near Kherki Daula Toll plaza on NH-8.

The total length of Dwarka Expressway is 29 km, out of which 18.9 km length falls in Haryana, while the remaining 10.1 km is in Delhi.

It will provide connectivity to Indira Gandhi International Airport from Dwarka side through Dwarka Expressway.

Also Read Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to be complete by December end: Nitin Gadkari HC directs NGO to vacate Basti Vikas Kendra for Delhi-Dehradun Expressway RLDA conducts pre-bid meeting for leasing of land in Dwarka Sector 21 UER-II being developed as part of Delhi decongestion plan: Nitin Gadkari India all set to achieve $5 trillion economy target by FY25: Nitin Gadkari Ganjam of Odisha awarded as best district for National Water Award 2022 BSP to contest all 80 Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha seats in 2024: Mayawati UP temple bans entry for Muslims, introduces dress code for Hindus Museums can act as mediums for global cultural exchange, says PM Modi During Kiren Rijiju's tenure frequent run-ins between govt and judiciary

In addition the proposed Dwarka Expressway would provide direct access to upcoming India International Convention Centre in sector 25 of Dwarka.