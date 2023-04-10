Home / India News / Nitish blames Centre for 'not supplying' adequate Covid vaccines to Bihar

Nitish blames Centre for 'not supplying' adequate Covid vaccines to Bihar

With Covid-19 cases once again increasing in the country, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar alleged on Monday that the Central government is not supplying adequate Covid vaccines to the state

Patna
Nitish blames Centre for 'not supplying' adequate Covid vaccines to Bihar

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 11:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

With Covid-19 cases once again increasing in the country, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar alleged on Monday that the Central government is not supplying adequate Covid vaccines to the state.

Nitish Kumar took a high-level review meeting of senior officials on Monday and directed them to take all precautionary measures at the hospitals.

"If the Centre does not supply adequate vaccines to Bihar, the state government will purchase them at its own cost," Nitish Kumar said, as he told the officials that the vaccination programme will not stop in the state at any cost.

The Chief Minister said the vaccine stocks at the hospitals got over in the last week of March, hence the Bihar government wrote to the Centre, requesting for the supply of one lakh vaccines. The Centre has not supplied the same so far, he said.

During the meeting, Nitish Kumar also asked the officials to make all the arrangements for medicine, beds, ventilators, oxygen cylinders, ambulances and other facilities at all government hospitals and medical colleges.

He also appealed to the people of Bihar to follow the Covid protocols, including wearing face mask, maintain social distance, washing hands, and to consult medical experts in case of any symptoms of cold and cough with fever.

"Covid testing is going on in the state. In every 10 lakh population, the average testing in the country is 6 lakh but here in Bihar, the average testing is 8 lakh. We did not stop testing even when there were no cases in Bihar," the Chief Minister said.

--IANS

ajk/arm

Topics :Nitish KumarCoronavirus VaccineBihar governmentBihar

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 11:00 PM IST

Also Read

RCP Singh attacks Nitish Kumar, asks him to lift liquor ban in Bihar

Bihar on alert, daily testing on large scale: CM Nitish Kumar on Covid-19

Toll in Chhapra hooch tragedy soars to 39, minister vows strict action

No more Deputy CM, new faces likely from RJD, Congress: Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to skip 'Namami Gange' event chaired by PM Modi

Delhi adds 484 fresh Covid-19 cases, positivity rate 26.58%, shows data

IMD monsoon forecast will provide clarity on El Nino, says Fadnavis

Have actively taken steps for decriminalisation of politics: EC to SC

Maha govt releases Rs 177.8 cr for losses suffered by rain-affected farmers

Fact finding' team in West Bengal to disturb peace, alleges Mamata

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story