Nitish Kumar announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for Gagangir attack victims

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed his condolences at the demise of three labourers from the state in the terror attack at Gagangir in Jammu and Kashmir. The Chief Minister has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of the deceased. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The Chief Minister has directed the officials to provide other benefits to the families as per rules from the schemes run by the Labour Department and Social Welfare Department. Nitish Kumar has also directed Bihar's Resident Commissioner, New Delhi, to ensure proper arrangements to bring the bodies of the deceased to the state by establishing necessary coordination with the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, the Chief Minister's office said.

A doctor and five labourers were killed when terrorists attacked a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in the Ganderbal district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

The unidentified attackers struck as the labourers and other staff returned to their camp in Gund, Ganderbal, late in the evening.

The incident raised serious concern as this was a targeted killing by the terrorists. The terrorists, believed to be at least two, opened fire indiscriminately on a group of labourers, which included both local and non-local people.

Two labourers died instantly, while three others and the doctor later succumbed to their injuries. Officials also noted that five individuals are currently receiving treatment for their injuries.

Soon after the incident, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to X to express his anger over the act, saying, "The dastardly terror attack on civilians in Gagangir, J-K, is a despicable act of cowardice."

"Those involved in this heinous act will not be spared and will face the harshest response from our security forces. At this moment of immense grief, I extend my sincerest condolences to the families of the deceased. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured," he added.Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also condemned the attack, calling it a "dastardly and cowardly" attack on non-local labourers.

"Very sad news of a dastardly and cowardly attack on non-local labourers at Gagangir in Sonamarg region. These people were working on a key infrastructure project in the area. 2 have been killed and 2-3 more have been injured in this militant attack. I strongly condemn this attack on unarmed innocent people and send my condolences to their loved ones," Omar wrote on X on Sunday.