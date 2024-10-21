Security forces will avenge workers' death in Ganderbal attack: LG Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said security forces will avenge the construction workers' death in the brutal attack in Ganderbal, and "exact a price" that the terrorists will remember for the time to come. Sinha called for justice to the victims as he blamed Pakistan for "still trying to kill innocent people" in the region to disrupt peace. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Seven persons including a local doctor and six non-local labourers were killed while five others sustained injuries in a terror attack at an under-construction tunnel at Gund in Ganderbal district.

In a post on X, Sinha said, "The brutal and savage attack against construction workers will be avenged. I've asked the J&K Police, security forces to exact a price that will be remembered by the terrorists and their associates for time to come."



Addressing a function here earlier in the day, the LG said, "We won't forget yesterday's dastardly attack."



The LG said there was still a threat from the "neighbouring country". "It is still trying to kill innocent people in this region and to destabilise peace here," he added at the Police Martyrs' Day function.

Sinha said there was a need to stop drug smuggling and improve counter-insurgency operations.

"We need to stop drug smuggling here. We need to be aware of possible threats. We need to improve counter-insurgency operations," he said.

The J-K LG said while innocent people should be protected, the guilty should also not be spared.

The LG paid tributes to those killed in the line of duty and said their sacrifices will be remembered forever.

"Our forces have put up a brave fight against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and to honour them, 'Balidan Stambh' was built. Their sacrifices are supreme," he said.

Sinha assured the families of security personnel killed on duty that their education, health, insurance cover and other things would be taken care of. "We are with them for their bright future".

He said people should respect the sacrifices of the forces as no nation can develop if it is not secure. "Whenever any incident happens, police have to bear the brunt. So I request people to respect the sacrifices of our forces and encourage them," he said.

"We should salute them because forces are neither Hindus or Muslims or Sikhs. For the peace in the region, I request the people of Jammu and Kashmir to equally participate in this growth process," he added.