Home / India News / Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi to meet Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai

Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi to meet Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav will meet NCP president Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray during their Mumbai visit on Thursday, a JD (U) MLC said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi to meet Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 8:20 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav will meet Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray during their Mumbai visit on Thursday, a JD (U) MLC said.

The duo will visit Thackeray's residence and later meet Pawar at his home.

Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar has been meeting Opposition leaders to strengthen the bloc against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

He met his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday in Bhubaneswar.

Kumar and Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Yadav will have lunch at Matoshree, the private residence of Uddhav Thackeray in suburban Bandra, said JD (U) MLC Kapil Patil.

They will meet Pawar at his south Mumbai residence 'Silver Oak' in the evening, he added.

Kumar had caught the national imagination with his pitch for a united opposition which, he believes, can take on and defeat the BJP in next year's Lok Sabha polls.

The JD(U) supreme leader, who stunned the BJP last year when he snapped ties and stripped it of power, is coming to Mumbai at a time when the western state is witnessing political turbulence.

Pawar on Monday said he and Kumar will meet when the latter visits Mumbai on May 11.

"Our outlook is that an alternative (to the BJP government) is needed in the country. Those who wish to contribute to it, be it Nitish or Mamata (West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress leader), in my view we all need to work together for the same, the NCP chief had said.

Also Read

Pawar pitches for MVA allies to contest Maha Assembly and LS polls together

Pawar steps down as NCP chief, forms panel to decide on future action

Will ensure MVA contests Maha assembly and LS polls together: Sharad Pawar

Congress accuses BJP of fuelling speculation on Pawar's next political move

NCP panel set up by Pawar to decide on next party chief to meet on May 5

Latest news LIVE: Final phase of voting begins for UP local body polls

Top Headlines: Adani to consider stock sale, shell firms under tax scanner

Punjab Police suspects explosion after loud sound near Golden Temple

Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hits Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, informs NCS

PM Modi's US visit to affirm deep and close partnership: White House

Topics :Nitish KumarSharad PawarUddhav Thackeray

First Published: May 11 2023 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story