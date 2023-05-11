PM Modi's US visit to affirm deep and close partnership: White House

Washington [US], May 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States next month will affirm the "deep and close partnership" between the two nations and the warm bonds that link the people of the US and India, the White House said on Wednesday (local time).

"We just announced that the President and the First Lady will be hosting Prime Minister Modi of the Republic of India for an official state visit, which will include a state dinner on June 22nd," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters in a press gaggle.

She said that the two leaders will highlight the shared commitment of the two nations to a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific. White House Press Secretary said that Biden and PM Modi will discuss ways to further expand educational and people-to-people ties.

Karine Jean-Pierre said, "The visit will affirm the deep and close partnership between the United States and India and the warm bonds of family and friendship that link Americans and Indians together. President Biden and Prime Minister Modi will highlight our two countries' shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific and our shared resolve to elevate our strategic technology partnership, including defence, energy, clean energy, and space."

"The leaders will also discuss ways to further expand our educational exchanges and people-to-people ties, as well as our work together to confront common challenges from climate change to workforce development and health security," she added.

She noted that US President Joe Biden has decades of experience in leader-to-leader partnerships and called the ties between India and US an "important relationship."

"As you know, this is a President who has had decades of experience in leader-to-leader relationship. This is an important relationship as we speak about the Indo-Pacific, as we talk about how to move forward in that region. And so the President believes this is an important relationship that we need to continue and build on," Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Responding to the question of human rights concerns, Karine Jean-Pierre said, "So as we do with other nations around the world, we regularly engage with Indian government officials at senior levels on human rights concerns, including freedom of religion or belief. That is something that the President regularly does. We encourage all countries to uphold their human rights obligations, commitments, and to work towards building inclusive societies."

"As it relates to human rights, as I just laid out, this is a conversation that we have with other nations around the world. The President is never shy, never shies away to have that conversation with leaders," she added.

Earlier, the White House in a statement announced that US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an official state visit next month.

The statement released by the White House read, "President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the Republic of India for an Official State Visit to the United States, which will include a state dinner, on June 22, 2023."

The upcoming visit will affirm the deep and close partnership between the US and India and the warm bonds of family and friendship, linking Americans and Indians.

"The visit will strengthen the two countries' shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific and our shared resolve to elevate our strategic technology partnership, including in defence, clean energy, and space," the statement read.

The last in-person meeting between PM Modi and US President Biden was held in Indonesia. The two leaders took into account areas like crucial and emerging technologies and artificial intelligence.

During the meeting, both sides discussed close cooperation in future-oriented sectors such as critical and emerging technologies, advanced computing, and artificial intelligence, an official statement by Prime Minister's office read. The two leaders also held talks on topical global and regional developments.