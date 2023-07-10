Home / India News / No adverse order by SC today if lawyers absent due to rain in Delhi: CJI

No adverse order by SC today if lawyers absent due to rain in Delhi: CJI

CJI DY Chandrachud stated as much after considering the requests of the Supreme Court Bar Association and Supreme Court Advocate on Record Association

ANI
He stated further that the Advocate on Record Association requested the Supreme Court registrar to assist in clearing out rainwater in the areas surrounding the Supreme Court.

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2023 | 8:10 AM IST
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud assured that the Supreme Court will not pass any adverse order on Monday in the absence of any advocate due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging in the national capital.

"In pursuance to the request made to the office of CJI in regard to the current situation of heavy rainfall and waterlogging, he assured that he would personally ask all judges of the Supreme Court to not pass any adverse order tomorrow -- July 10 -- in the event of absence of any lawyer due to adverse weather conditions," Advocate Rohit Pandey, secretary, Supreme Court Bar Association, told ANI.

"Further, the association requested the registrar concerned to clear out stormwater in areas surrounding the Supreme Court and it was assured that it will be drained out," he said.

Topics :D Y ChandrachudSupreme CourtLawyersDelhiheavy rains

First Published: Jul 10 2023 | 8:10 AM IST

