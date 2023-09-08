No business leaders invited for G20 dinner, PIB terms report 'misleading'

Media reports claiming that prominent business leaders have been invited for the G20 'Special Dinner' being hosted at the main venue Bharat Mandapam were "misleading".

PIB Fact Check, the government arm which busts fake news and misinformation related to the government, categorically said, "No business leaders have been invited to the dinner (on Saturday)."

"This claim is Misleading," PIB Fact Check wrote on its X timeline, attaching one such media report.

Meanwhile, the stage is all set for the G20 Summit in the national capital with the city decked up to welcome delegates. Extensive preparations and arrangements have been made for the summit, with the intention of showcasing both India's soft power as well as modern face.

India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country. The 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year.