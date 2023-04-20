Home / India News / No Eid prayers at historic Eidgah due to inclement weather: Waqf cheif

The Waqf Board chairmen said the congregational prayers would be offered at the Hazratbal shrine, which houses a relic of Prophet Mohammad

Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 9:07 PM IST
The congregational Eid-ul-Fitr prayers will not be offered at the historic Eidgah here due to inclement weather, chairperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board Darakhshan Andrabi said on Thursday.

The Waqf Board had earlier said that Eid prayers would be offered at the Eidgah for the first time in three years.

However, when reporters here asked her about it, Andrabi replied, "It is difficult because of the weather."

The Waqf Board chairmen said the congregational prayers would be offered at the Hazratbal shrine, which houses a relic of Prophet Mohammad.

Andrabi visited the shrine overlooking the famous Dal Lake, and reviewed the preparations for the prayers. Eid will be celebrated on Friday or Saturday subject to the appearance of the crescent.

"We have come to the dargah. The weather has been erratic for the last few days, but we have faith in God, and we hope the weather will improve. I have taken a review of the preparations for the Eid prayers. The Waqf Board has done preparations and tents have been placed here and elsewhere so that Eid prayers are offered smoothly at all mosques and shrines and in a joyful atmosphere," she said.

The Waqf chairperson said if the weather permits, prayers will be offered outside the Hazratbal shrine, "but, if there are rains, then it will be offered inside the shrine".

Andrabi said the meteorological department has forecast improvement in the weather from Friday.

Topics :Jammu and KashmirWaqf Board

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 9:06 PM IST

